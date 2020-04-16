WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 19 new cases and one more death.

The stats are according to data released on Thursday morning. There are 55 resolved cases.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex has reached 17. Ten deaths have been with people in long-term care homes.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the latest death was a female in her 80s, but not a resident of a long-term care home.

“It is not easy to announce these deaths and it is a loss to our community,” says Ahmed.

There are six outbreaks at LTC homes.

Overall, 2,936 people have been tested in Windsor-Essex, and 351 tests are pending.

In Chatham-Kent, 25 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported.