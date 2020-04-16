Another 19 new cases, 1 death from COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 19 new cases and one more death.
The stats are according to data released on Thursday morning. There are 55 resolved cases.
The death toll in Windsor-Essex has reached 17. Ten deaths have been with people in long-term care homes.
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the latest death was a female in her 80s, but not a resident of a long-term care home.
“It is not easy to announce these deaths and it is a loss to our community,” says Ahmed.
There are six outbreaks at LTC homes.
Overall, 2,936 people have been tested in Windsor-Essex, and 351 tests are pending.
In Chatham-Kent, 25 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported.