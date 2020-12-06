WINDSOR, ONT. -- The annual Windsor police ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ food drive more than doubled the amount of cash donations Saturday.

“With people suffering so much this year because of COVID-19 I was a little bit worried about it but, people have stepped up and helped out this food bank and it's been amazing,” said Windsor police sergeant Andy Drouillard.

Drouillard says the support at the Real Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue was outstanding.

Cash donations totalled more than $2,500 for the Kids First Food Bank operated by Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnerships.

That’s more than triple raised last year.

There was also more than $1,200 pounds of food donated and at least eight cruisers were filled with donations.

Drouillard says it was heartwarming to see how eager people were to donate.

“Even though they’re going through a difficult time, so are other people in the community and they’re stepping up with donations to help them out as well,” he says. “So it just says a lot about Windsor and the surrounding community that they’re always willing to step up even during difficult times.”