WINDSOR, ONT. -- The annual Take Back the Night rally aimed at raising awareness about violence against women will be moving to a virtual event due to recent COVID-19 restrictions.

The event was originally scheduled for Dieppe Gardens but will be moved to Facebook Live on Friday at 7:15 p.m., the theme this year is “your voice has power.”

Take Back the Night is an event that is organized to raise awareness and bring attention to the fact gender-based violence is still widespread in the community. The first Walk Against Violence was held in Windsor in 1985 at City Hall Square in response to the assault and abduction of a clerk at a convenience store.

The Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee of Windsor-Essex County (VAWCCWE) works to coordinate a community-wide response aimed at ending violence against women and children through interventions and services.

The VAWCCWE is asking all of Windsor-Essex to walk in support of survivors everywhere.