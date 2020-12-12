WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex Rotarians hosted their seventh annual, "Sox and Bottoms" drive, Saturday.

The annual drive aims to collect new underwear, socks, hats, gloves, diapers, and adult incontinence supplies for community members in need.

From 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., The Caboto Club set up a "Donation-Drive-Thru" at their main entrance so people did not have to leave their vehicle.

A small army of masked volunteers will be happy remove the items,” said Bonnie Pacuta, a long-time member of the Sox and Bottoms committee.

“For years, the Sox & Bottoms committee has been able to build a mountain of donations (large pile) to help local shelters. This year the need is just as strong,” says Ellie Weese, Chair of the Sox & Bottoms committee. “By introducing a Donation-Drive-Thru, we’re hoping to see that generosity continue in 2020."

Items collected from the drive will be dispersed to over 20 local shelters in Windsor and Essex County.