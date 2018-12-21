

The S’Aints Band has done it again.

The band’s 2018 Sleighing Hunger charity concert, in partnership with Caesars Windsor and St. Clair College, has raised $66,075.

The money will go to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association and Chatham Outreach for Hunger to share with 16 food banks in the region.

The money was raised through ticket sales for the holiday show, scheduled for Friday Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

“Once again our partners with The S’Aints, Caesars Windsor and St. Clair College have outdone themselves,” said June Muir, the CEO of the Unemployed Help Centre and President of WEFBA. “We are able to reach so many families in need of food assistance because of the generosity of the community and from incredible donations like the one we’ve just received.”

Brenda LeClair, the Executive Director of Chatham Outreach for Hunger, said they are thrilled with the support of the concert.

“We know that an event such as this requires a great deal of planning and I want everyone to know that your efforts are putting dinner on the table of many of our neighbours in Chatham Kent who struggle daily to provide adequately for themselves,” said LeClair.

The fundraising concert has now raised over $266,000 over five years to help feed those in need.