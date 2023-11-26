Annual Goodfellows paper drive wraps up for the season

The 110th annual Goodfellows newspaper drive has wrapped, but there is still time to donate online if you didn’t get your chance.

Volunteers were out again Saturday morning at a number of different intersections collecting donations.

Organizers say it’s too soon to know just how much money was raised, suggesting they should have a total known by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Last year, the group raised more than $390,000 with a goal of $375,000.

Bruce Tait, chair of the Windsor Goodfellow paper drive said they hope to meet the same goal this year.

"Volunteers think we're doing better than least year but that just depends on what location they're in,” he said. “The volunteers are very enthusiastic, they know our costs are up this year not just the price of food we’ve had 10-12 new clients a week registering.”

About 600 volunteers helped out with this year’s campaign, which helps to fund the Goodfellows programs.