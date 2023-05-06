Annual city plant sale draws long line-ups of green thumbs

Thousands of people checked out the new City of Windsor greenhouse at Jackson Park for the first time while scooping up varieties of plants, trees and shrubs at the annual plant sale.

According to staff, about 800 people lined up at the crack of dawn for the city’s 26th annual Paul Martin Garden Perennial Plant Sale.

“From what I saw this morning it was lined up all the way to you Eugenie but we were able to get people in and out pretty quickly,” said Mike Murphy, a supervisor in the city’s horticulture department.

But a little line-up never scares away Chris Wojick, one of the event’s many patrons.

“If you're a gardener you don't mind waiting in line because this it's beautiful location,” said Wojick. “It's a beautiful day. We've been waiting for this for a long time.”

The new Greenhouse complex at Jackson Park is a 22,000 square foot glass box, jam-packed with perennials, grass, herbs, shrubs and an assortment of trees.

“We're certainly very excited to show off the new complex this is the first chance to the public has had to really kind of come in and get a good sense of the building into really walk around,” said Parks and Facilities executive director, James Chacko.

Debbie Mazar felt like a kid in a candy shop, arriving in a nick of time to scoop up a number of ‘spikes’ for her garden.

“This is the first time I’ve ever come! I can't believe it,” Mazar said, noting she almost missed it. “And my son called me early this morning and said ‘Are you going to the plant sale?’ I said jeez, I forgot about it.”

She won’t forget what she saw: The Jackson Park Greenhouse is double the size of the old greenhouses at Lanspeary Park, which this week, had a date with the wrecking ball.

“The old one at Lanspeary has a lot of great memories, but certainly, you know, I think we got our money's worth out of it. And it's a little long in the tooth,” said Chacko.

He said the new facility is better for the horticulture staff, providing more room to grow and maintain a multitude of exotic varieties of plants, flowers and trees that ultimately adorn city parks.

“That allows us to really provide that that wow factor, those plants that people whether it's residents or tourists and visitors to the city really expect and love to see in our parks,” said Chacko.

It also made for more space for more people to roam the less-cramped quarters at the annual sale.

“We definitely have more space to spread out a lot more people to come in and just make our whole sale smoother,” said Murphy.

All proceeds from the event go towards supporting the Paul Martin memorial garden at Willistead Park.