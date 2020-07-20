WINDSOR, ONT. -- An annual art exhibition is in search of creative kids to submit art pieces.

The City of Windsor and International Relations Committee are seeking submissions from local kids to participate in the fourth annual Children’s Art Exhibition.

The theme this year is “Staying Healthy Together.”

In light of COVID-19 the exhibition will be going virtual. Selected entries will be included in the Children’s Art Exchange that will be shared by social media locally and abroad. Art created by children in Windsor’s twin cities including Fujisawa, Japan; Gunsan, South Korea; Changchun, China; Lublin, Poland; and Saltillo, Mexico will also be shared.

“Such important and unique projects connect international communities and allow for discussion about each city’s similarities and differences. The goal is to strengthen the City of Windsor’s connections with our twin cities through the inspiration and artwork of our community’s many creative children,” a news release from the City of Windsor states.

Photos of drawing submissions should be emailed before Monday, Aug.10 in a JPEG format to sgebauer@citywindsor.ca