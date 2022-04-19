Advertisement
Announcement coming connected to new electric battery plant in Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 19, 2022 10:18AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 19, 2022 11:06AM EDT
The future site of an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ont. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution made the announcement alongside government officials on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says a major announcement connected to the new electric battery plant is expected later this week.
Last month Stellantis and lG Energy Solution unveiled a joint venture that will bringing a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant and over 3200 jobs to Windsor.
Dilkens tells The Morning Drive on AM800 the city is trying to fill the pipeline and ensure that Windsor wins.
He promises the investment is huge and will provide great opportunities.