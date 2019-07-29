

CTV Windsor





An animal rescue operation based in Chatham-Kent is again reporting it’s been targeted by thieves — and a pair of alleged suspects appear to have been caught on camera.

Pet and Wildlife Rescue reports on July 27, its secure locked compound was broken into and its drop-off location was “cleaned out” by alleged thieves.

The animal rescue shared security camera video on its Facebook page of two people rummaging through recycle containers. The post has been shared more than 1,200 times.

The group says it can no longer accept bottle donations because of the criminal activity it attracts, which have generated hundreds of dollars each month towards veterinary care.

PAWR is now looking for other fundraising initiatives to cover the loss of revenue.

Anyone with any information in relation to the identities of those seen in the security video is asked to call the Chatham-Kent Police Service at 519-352-1234 x9.