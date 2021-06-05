LONDON, ONT. -- Officials are investigating an alleged case of animal mistreatment in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

In a news release Friday, the Municipality said provincial animal welfare authorities have been contacted and are looking into the the allegations.

The Municipality said it can't provide details of the alleged abuse and are asking for the public’s patience.

"The Municipality of Lakeshore strongly condemns the mistreatment of any animal and takes any such complaints very seriously. Anyone with knowledge of the mistreatment of an animal may also contact the Ontario Animal Protection Call Centre at 1-833-9-ANIMAL," the release said.