WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 1,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor and Essex County, Saturday, an increase of 20 cases from Friday.

13 of the 20 cases are from the agri-farm sector.

There have been 860 resolved cases, one current outbreak among long-term care and retirement homes, six current workplace outbreaks, and 68 deaths reported to date.

Current workplace outbreaks are within the Agriculture sector including two in Kingsville and four in Leamington.

One staff member is reported to have the virus, keeping the outbreak status at Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh.

"There have been 102,794 cases, including 8,508 deaths. 64% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 2,598,243 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 38,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive. These numbers change quickly and are updated daily in the evenings on Canada.ca/coronavirus…" Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer in a statement issued Saturday.

In Canada, there have been 102,794 confirmed cases, 65,726 recoveries and 8,508 deaths reported as of Friday.