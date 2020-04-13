WINDSOR, ONT -- It was an Easter like no other across the world and here at home, but empty church pews, and no family gatherings didn’t mean no celebration.

Churches are adjusted to the new normal by moving their services online, allowing worshippers to follow along at home.

The Sunday worshippers are usually what make Easter one of the busiest days for Fred Bouzide.

“Usually after church we get a big rush of people, going out for dinner or purchasing plants for the family and friends,” said Bouzide.

For the last 45 years, his store has been the familiar face on city streets selling flowers on the holiday weekend, but this year he had to break tradition

“People are not going to people’s houses to go see grandma, or things where you would bring flowers,” said Bouzide.

Although floral sales are down, he says they’re not gone completely.

“People that are coming in and seeing the plants in here are kind of putting a smile on their face. They’re buying plants just for themselves to cheer themselves up.”

In LaSalle, the Easter Bunny Social Distance Drive meant it was a far from quiet Easter Sunday morning.

“We want to bring a smile to everyone’s face, not just for the kids but also the parents,” said organizer Jeamne Eid.

Driving in a stylish convertible, the Easter Bunny made its rounds through the community to spread holiday cheer.

The idea was to bring the town alive for a couple of days during Easter time, and alive it was as families gathered on their driveways, smiling from ear to ear, hoping to make the most out of this unprecedented Easter.