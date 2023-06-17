An accidental border crossing, a heartbroken mother speaks out, LaSalle student attends prom and wins gold, a reward increases to 20K, and RetroFest lawsuit: Top Windsor stories this week
A man has been sentenced after accidentally crossing the Ambassador Bridge with cocaine, the mother of a slain Windsor woman is speaking out against domestic violence, a LaSalle student juggled both prom and a provincial javelin championship, the reward for information in the death of a Windsor woman has increased, and $7-million in lawsuits have been launched after a fatal May 2022 accident at RetroFest.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Man sentenced to seven years after accidentally crossing Ambassador Bridge
A CBSA cruiser detains a vehicle driven by Federico Jimenez-Martinez at the Ambassador Bridge on Aug. 29, 2021. (Courtesy:Court documents)A trip to Windsor has cost Federico Jimenez-Martinez more than the $9 toll fee.
Justice Kirk Munroe found the 36-year-old Mexican citizen guilty of drug possession in May and handed him a seven year prison sentence Thursday morning.
“I think everybody's happy with the decision,” said RCMP constable Ian Smith.
In late August of 2021, Jimenez-Martinez was travelling from Arizona to Michigan when he accidentally hopped on the Ambassador Bridge.
A CBSA officer sent him to secondary.
During inspection 18 bricks of cocaine were found inside of a spare tire. The 18kgs had an estimated street value of $850,000 to $2 million.
'She deserved so much better': Slain Windsor woman’s mother speaks out against domestic violence
Fartumo Kusow holds up a picture of her daughter Sahra Bulle in her Windsor living room in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor News)
A week after her the discovery of Sahra Bulle’s body in south Windsor, her mother is opening up about the loss and seeking reform in the way domestic violence is identified and reported.
“I was never prepared for the way it turned out to be,” said Fartumo Kusow. “I don't think she appreciated the depth of danger she was in.”
Bulle, 36 at the time of her death, went missing on May 26. For two weeks an entire community tried to find her.
Her body was found in a field near the 1900 block of Northway Avenue on June 8.
LaSalle student attends prom, then wins gold medal
Grade 12 Villanova student Kalman Chyz and his prom date Mackenzie Delisle in June 2023. (Source: Submitted)
Prom is a rite of passage for many, but for one local student who had to weigh his high school prom with competing in a provincial javelin championship, the community rallied to ensure he didn’t miss either.
“Someone told me they missed their prom,” said Kalman Chyz, who didn’t want to miss his, but the grade 12 Villanova student needed a plan to make it work out.
A javelin thrower, Chyz needed to be in Ottawa for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) provincial championships Saturday but the prom was Friday night.
“Asked my mom if I could do both and she started looking into plane tickets to get me to Ottawa,” he explained.
Reward increases to $20,000 related to Windsor woman’s death
Police say Gerardine Butterfield, 63, was killed last May in her apartment on Wellington Avenue. (Courtesy Windsor police)The reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible in the death of a Windsor woman has increased to $20,000.
The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board approved the increase from $5,000 to $20,000 related to the Gerardine Butterfield homicide investigation.
On Saturday, May 25, 2019 around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to an apartment at 591 Wellington Avenue and found the 63-year-old’s body. Soon after, the Major Crimes Unit became involved in the matter.
'They changed the route': Fatal accident leads to $7M in lawsuits against organizers of RetroFest, driver, police and municipality
The courthouse in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, April 18, 2016. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)Two Windsor lawyers have launched civil action as a result of a double-fatal accident during a classic car cruise last summer.
Four separate lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the five people directly impacted by the accident during RetroFest on May 27, 2022.
The total value of the lawsuits seeks at least $7,050,000 in general and special damages.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch
King Charles III rode on horseback Saturday to take part in his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch, inspecting hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London's Horse Guards Parade. Here are some things to know about the colourful spectacle.
BREAKING | Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
TD says it has resolved its direct deposit delay issues
TD Bank Financial Group says a technical issue affecting some customers' abilities to send and receive direct deposits has been resolved.
Did migrants reject help before deadly Greek wreck, or beg for it? Coast guard, activists disagree
Activists, migration experts and opposition politicians have criticized Greek authorities for not acting earlier to rescue a boat of migrants. Here is a timeline of events based on reports from Greek authorities, a commercial ship, and activists who said they were in touch with passengers.
Kitchener
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Man arrested after unloaded gun found in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police say a 31-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, after a gun was found in Galt.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.
London
-
37 young stock perish in Friday night farm fire
A family is devastated after a fire tore through a barn just southeast of London, Ont. and claimed the lives of dozens of young stock on Friday night.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.
-
Sarnia police searching for fourth suspect after violent home invasion
Three men have been charged and a fourth remains outstanding after a violent home invasion earlier this week in Sarnia, Ont.
Barrie
-
Orillia officer assaulted during arrest, two suspects charged
Police in Orillia have charged two people after an officer was assaulted during an arrest.
-
Family and friends mourn death of decorated military and OPP veteran
Family and friends are mourning the loss and celebrating the life of a mentor, consummate professional and decorated military veteran following his death Saturday night.
-
Two teens struck in Innisfil while illegally riding e-bikes
South Simcoe Police are investigating after two teens were struck while illegally riding e-bikes in Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
-
Skead Road in Greater Sudbury reopens following fatal crash
Skead Road reopens after being closed from Nickel Rim South Mine Road to MacLennan Mine Road for several hours following a fatal two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa unveils pilot-project to divert mental-health, substance use calls from police
The city has unveiled plans for a three-year pilot project called the "Safer Alternatives for Mental Health and Substance Use Crises Response", which would see fewer mental well-being and substance use calls handled by police and more follow-up and monitoring to offer ongoing support.
-
Snake on a train closes O-Train station Friday night
A pet snake slithering around an LRT vehicle disrupted O-Train service at Hurdman Station for just over an hour.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Toronto
-
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
-
Emergency sirens will be tested in Scarborough this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
Montreal
-
Protestors begin 3-day march to Roxham Road after Supreme Court ruling
Quebec activists began their 73-kilometre walk from Montreal to Roxham Road Saturday in protest of the irregular border crossing's closure and the Supreme Court's upholding of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The demonstrators aim to reach Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. by late Monday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
-
First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue
The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Atlantic
-
Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police
Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.
-
Ottawa, N.S. provide funds for Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame, community facility
The Nova Scotia government has announced funding for a new facility that will house the Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame.
-
Four pets killed in Moncton house fire, locals help save three more
A Moncton home was heavily damaged and four pets were killed in a house fire early Friday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Calgary
-
Roller skating rides a renaissance in new Calgary festival
A one-of-a-kind Calgary festival is bringing back the good times for those who long for the heyday of roller skating in this city, when Lloyd's Roller Rink was king.
-
Protesters rally against Pride Month activities at Calgary schools
The debate over Pride Month activities in Alberta's public schools continues to divide many parents.
-
Young Calgary man charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP say a 20-year-old Calgary man arrested on Thursday is facing several terrorism-related offences.
Edmonton
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
'Dancing and joy': Edmonton woman celebrates graduation after overcoming homelessness and addiction
Among 2,000 Athabasca University graduates Friday, was an Edmonton woman who hopes her story can inspire others.
Vancouver
-
'It's pretty shocking': Black bear visits East Vancouver neighbourhood
A black bear made a rare appearance in an East Vancouver neighbourhood Friday morning.
-
'A very delicate situation': B.C. premier expresses frustration over Surrey police decision
B.C. Premier David Eby made it clear Friday: he is concerned by Surrey city council’s decision to keep the RCMP over the Surrey Police Service.
-
Former B.C. foster parents sentenced for horrific child abuse
On Friday, the man and woman, who can’t be named, were given a global sentence of ten years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy. His younger sister was also abused.