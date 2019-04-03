

CTV Windsor





There may be a new service for residents who want to take the train to Toronto.

Amtrak is exploring the restoration of the Detroit to Toronto service.

In its annual report submitted to Congress that includes grant requests for 2020, the rail operator included a line item labeled “Restoration of the Detroit-Toronto Service.”

The report does not mention how much funding would be required for the service.

Amtrak would have to submit a more detailed proposal later this year, with a price tag for the service.

The FAST Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 2015 allocated $1.8 billion for Amtrak through 2020.

There hasn’t been passenger rail connecting Detroit and Toronto since the late 1960s.

If people in Detroit want to take public transit to Toronto, they would have to take the Detroit Windsor tunnel bus and then a VIA train from Windsor to Toronto.