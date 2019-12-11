MILFORD, MICH. -- Global concerns about climate change are not stopping General Motors from making large SUVs for U.S. drivers.

GM on Tuesday rolled out the next generation of its big truck-based SUVs with more space and features.

They're also heavier with only a small improvement in gas mileage.

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban will come out in the middle of next year.

They'll be longer and weigh more, because customer research showed a need for more interior space.

But environmentalists say GM and other automakers spend billions on advertising to convince people to buy the thirsty and highly profitable trucks and SUVs.