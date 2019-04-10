

CTV Windsor





A contractor has been chosen to perform some much needed upgrades to the corridor along Dougall Avenue that some refer to as the “Dougall death-trap.”

A report to Windsor city council proposes that Amico Infrastructures Inc. be awarded the contract, worth around $6.2 million.

In 2016, council set aside a couple million dollars to install a tunnel under the CN tracks near Ouellette Place to create a multi-use path on the west side of the road.

If approved by council on Monday, another contract will be issued to improve the intersection at Dougall and Ouellette, which has one of the highest collision rates in the city.

City administration recommends funding the projects with recently received Federal Gas Tax money as well as funds earmarked in previous budgets.

The overall project budget, which includes the intersection work and consulting costs, is $8,971,000.