AMHERSTBURG -- Budget deliberations are underway in Amherstburg.

Council and administration will take the next couple of days to see if they can lower the preliminary tax increase of 4.5 per cent.

Council approved nearly $45,000 in community grants on Tuesday.

Mayor Aldo Dicarlo says around $55,000 was budgeted.

“I'm pretty comfortable with you know I think where council sits in what's reasonable and what's affordable and what we think we can do without for a year or whenever,” says Dicarlo.

Earlier this month, close to 100 residents attended an open house to voice their concerns about a four and a half per cent tax increase.

The town says it has to continue building its once nearly non-existent reserves and also make infrastructure investments, such as redevelopment of the former Duffy's Tavern property.

Deliberations resume Wednesday.