Amherstburg will have a new mayor next election

Amherstburg’s mayor has revealed he will not be seeking re-election in October.

Aldo DiCarlo was elected into the role in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

DiCarlo said he informed town staff about his decision earlier this week, according to AM800. He said the COVID-19 pandemic helped realize he had very little time to spend with his family.

"Now's just a point in my life that I think I would like to be there more for them which means that I have to give up one of my jobs and it will be the mayor's job," DiCarlo said.

Anyone interested in running in the Oct. 24 municipal election can begin to file their nomination papers on Monday.