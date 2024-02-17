Amherstburg to Vegas: Acro-performer backs Usher at Super Bowl halftime show

From Amherstburg to Vegas, James Heugh has travelled peaks and valleys to find his footing in the world of acro performance — and it led him to one of the biggest stages in sport last weekend.

On Sunday, Heugh was one of dozens of performers at the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII which saw the Kansas City Chiefs come back to lift the Lombardi Trophy after topping the San Francisco 49ers.

“This was on a completely different level,” said Heugh. “Everyone is super hyped for the halftime show.”

Heugh said the feeling of being in the stadium ahead of the show was “indescribable” but gave it a shot — beaming as he recounted the excitement at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“You can feel everyone anticipating it in the arena and then they dim the lights and for the audience, they know that it’s about to begin,” said Heugh. “You feel this almost electric energy surge through the entire arena and you can feel it on your skin.”

The preparation was no easy feat.

Heugh said the days were demanding with eight hours of training and practice for three weeks ahead of the big day. In the end, it was all worth it.

“This is the one and only chance to make this happen. The amount of focus that is required to be present there, to keep a cool head, to keep your body loose — is really, really fun,” said Heugh.

There is also a Windsor connection in how Heugh discovered he had secured his ticket to one of the biggest entertainment events of the year.

Amherstburg native, James Heugh (Acro James), will be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Usher! Please join me in congratulating James and wishing him the best during tonight’s game! #AmherstburgProud 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZsQHMODf2U — Linden Crain (@LindenCrain) February 11, 2024

He came home for the holidays, enjoying Leamington’s own Jody Raffoul and the entire S’Aints ensemble at Caesars Windsor when he got a text message asking for his sizes.

“A lot of things are brought to you because of the network that you’re in and the people that you know,” said Heugh.

The high-profile nature of the halftime show meant little other detail was provided.

He was told the event was in February.

“We heard that it was a possibility before coming back home for the holidays,” said Heugh.

“My mom and my family are my biggest fans so I tend to just leak a little information to my mom about it,” said Heugh. “One of the things is, ‘Do not tell other people. Do not post on the internet because I will get sued and lose my job!’”

The rest was history.

ACROBATICS

By Heugh’s account, he fell into the acrobatics world at 24 years old — quite late for those performing at a high level.

He didn’t grow up with the typical gymnastics background that so many performers have. He grew up in the world of fighting in competitive mixed martial arts for seven years.

When he got injured and couldn’t continue, he found acro.

“It was good because I had this natural strength carryover,” said Heugh. “Instead of people resisting you and punching you when you’re trying to lift them, they’re jumping in the air and making it easy.”

That led to travel for eight months abroad to Australia, New Zealand and parts of Asia to learn the craft.

He then moved to the U.S. about eight years ago trying to make it in the industry.

The journey wasn’t always easy. Heugh said, at times, he was sleeping on the street as he worked to get his foot in the door. It was only five years ago that Heugh got his first big break with Cirque du Soleil.

From there, he has performaned for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the NBA and — currently — Vegas-based show Voltaire.

For Heugh though, the Super Bowl performance still holds a special place.

“The biggest thing I feel is just feeling very grateful for the experience and getting to share the stage with the people I did,” said Heugh.

“Ten-out-of-ten would do it again.”