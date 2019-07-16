

CTV Windsor





The Town of Amherstburg is striking a new committee focused on dogs.

Council on Monday approved the creation of a dangerous dog appeal committee.

It will hear appeals from dog owners whose pets have been designated as dangerous animals by police or bylaw enforcement officers.

This committee will consist of three community members.

Councillor Don McArthur thinks many residents will want to be part of the committee.

Administration could have more details for council by as early as the meeting scheduled for August 12.