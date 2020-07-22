WINDSOR, ONT. -- A virtual funding announcement is taking place Wednesday morning for infrastructure in some southern Ontario communities, including Amherstburg, Sarnia and St. Clair.

The announcement will be made by Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion at 10 a.m.

Amherstburg mayor Aldo DiCarlo will also be on hand.

Members of the public can view the live announcement on the town’s livestream link.