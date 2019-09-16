The intense storm that damaged properties in Amherstburg on Friday is being characterized as a downburst.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Chang says researchers from the University of Western Ontario were on the ground Saturday and made the determination.

Chang says the wind packed speed of 130 kilometers an hour and brought periodic heavy rains.

The damage was widespread, one home completely lost its roof.

There were also downed trees and power lines, enough to convince some residents that a tornado had touched down.