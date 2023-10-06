Windsor

    • Amherstburg’s Park House Museum caps concert series for the year

    On a chilly October evening, a few dozen people huddled in behind the Park House Museum in Amherstburg for the final Music off the Back Porch event of the year.

    The monthly concert series returned for a second year in May, and George Ward and his wife didn’t miss a single show.

    “You get to hear local entertainment and we’re helping to fund Park House,” Ward explained.

    Admission to the event itself is free, but donations to the museum are welcome.

    At Friday’s show, Amherstburg-based band Harbouring Illusions took the stage with a mix of blues, rock, and country covers, as well as their own original songs.

    Singer Shelby Kawa talked up the museum behind them between songs.

    “If you’ve never had the chance to get inside the museum, you need to get in there,” she said. “It’s beautiful and amazing and what I love about it is that you can touch a lot of the stuff in there.”

    The Park House itself was erected in Amherstburg in 1799.

    According to Canada’s Directory of Federal Heritage Designations, it’s believed the structure was floated down the Detroit River to Upper Canada by Loyalists after Britain ceded Detroit in 1796.

    John McDonald, who serves as secretary for the museums board and also performed Friday evening, said it makes for a unique venue.

    “We keep it pretty simple, so it’s not like a huge stage show,” he said.

    Park House will host a variety of events over the next few months – including ghost tours ahead of Halloween – with Music off the Back Porch likely returning in the spring, according to McDonald.

