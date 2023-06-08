Amherstburg reveals first-ever rainbow crosswalk representing inclusivity

Amherstburg is stepping into being more inclusive with the town’s first-ever rainbow crosswalk.

Town officials and community members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Victoria and

Simcoe intersection on Thursday.

It’s not the first rainbow crosswalk in Windsor-Essex, but it’s the first in Amherstburg. Rainbow crosswalk in Amherstburg, Ont., on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

On March 14, 2022, council approved the recommendation presented by then resident Linden Crain to install a permanent Rainbow Crosswalk in recognition of the LGBTQ2S (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning and Two-Spirit) and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) communities.

Shortly afterwards, the Goggin family stepped forward with a contribution to support this initiative.

“Our family wanted to contribute to this crosswalk because of the importance and progress it represents to the current generation of 2SLBGTQIA+ youth. By providing a visible symbol of support and acceptance from the community, we hope all those who struggle with their identity and coming out will have a path to follow and take pride in,” said Joanne Goggin, contributing family representative.

For the crosswalk’s installation, administration considered inclusion, traffic, pedestrian safety, accessibility, visibility and sustainability. It was determined that a process whereby a preformed durable thermoplastic recessed into the roadway best meets the application of the pavement markings.

“The significance of this symbol shown today in Amherstburg breaks open closet doors as communities both large and small make the invisible visible, and it tells members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community that they are welcome, they are included and that they are valued as full and equal members of society,” said Wendi Nicholson, president of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.