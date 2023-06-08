Amherstburg reveals first-ever rainbow crosswalk representing inclusivity

Rainbow crosswalk in Amherstburg, Ont., on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Rainbow crosswalk in Amherstburg, Ont., on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver