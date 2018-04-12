

CTV Windsor





All students have been evacuated from Amherstburg Public School due to a possible gas leak.

The students are being moved to General Amherst high school a few blocks away until the situation is fixed.

“Staff will be there, making sure students are safe and secure,” says Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury.

Scantlebury says if it’s necessary to stay the whole day, they will develop programing for the students.

If parents wish to pick up kids, they can call General Amherst (519) 736-2149 and ask for vice principal Christina Pottie.

Amherstburg Public School is closed until Union Gas completes the investigation.