Amherstburg powers forward with installing electric vehicle chargers
A ribbon cutting to celebrate the installation of new electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Amherstburg is taking place Tuesday.
Officials say the chargers are in place to eliminate long-range anxiety for residents and visitors.
Three out of four EV chargers have been installed in strategic areas throughout Amherstburg: Austin Toddy Jones Park and The Libro Centre. The municipal parking lot on Ramsay Street is pending the final installation planned by the end of 2022.
The charging stations were approved by Amherstburg council in May 2022, with demand for electric vehicles on the rise worldwide.
Amherstburg’s Mayor Michael Prue and Parliamentary Secretary Irek Kusmierczyk are scheduled to take part in the event along with other municipal officials at 11:30 a.m.
