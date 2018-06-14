

The Amherstburg Police Services Board is holding special meeting to discuss an investigation into the Windsor police force.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission has initiated an investigation of Windsor police under section 25 of the Police Services Act.

The OCPC says from January 2018 to April 2018, the Commission received multiple complaints from members of WPS that raised serious concerns about the workplace environment, the administration and the oversight provided by the Windsor Police Services Board.

The commission says it decided to conduct an investigation on May 4 into a number of issues.

Amherstburg's police board is meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The OCPC is currently reviewing Amherstburg's application to have Windsor police take over policing responsibilities in the town.

It's estimated the 20-year contract could save the town as much as $16-million.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 26.