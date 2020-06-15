WINDSOR, ONT. -- Once the region is able to join those in phase two of the province’s reopening plan, the Town of Amherstburg is looking to launch “open air weekends.”

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the plan is to reduce downtown streets to just one lane and give restaurants and retail shops more space.

With more space, the hope is businesses will be able to welcome the same number of customers they had before COVID, and still maintain physical distancing rules.

Open air weekends will run from Friday to Sunday nights every weekend.