Two Amherstburg men have been fined for having too many walleye.

The Ministry of of Natural Resources inspected a boat named buckeye on Lake Erie near Wheatley last August

Conservation officers found 17 walleye in a cooler and the three fishermen on board said they didn't have any more

But with the help of the Ministry's canine unit - the dog searched the boat and found 10 extra walleye in a utility box

Officials say that is 9 fish over their catch - as each fisherman is only allowed to have six walleye each

Robert Gignac Senior and Robert Gignac Junior were both fined $1000.

The younger man was also fined $500 for transporting illegally caught fish.