Amherstburg men fined for catching too many walleye
In this April 2008 photo from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a walleye is seen. (AP Photo/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Eric Engbretson )
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 3:43PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 20, 2018 5:58PM EST
Two Amherstburg men have been fined for having too many walleye.
The Ministry of of Natural Resources inspected a boat named buckeye on Lake Erie near Wheatley last August
Conservation officers found 17 walleye in a cooler and the three fishermen on board said they didn't have any more
But with the help of the Ministry's canine unit - the dog searched the boat and found 10 extra walleye in a utility box
Officials say that is 9 fish over their catch - as each fisherman is only allowed to have six walleye each
Robert Gignac Senior and Robert Gignac Junior were both fined $1000.
The younger man was also fined $500 for transporting illegally caught fish.