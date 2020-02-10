AMHERSTBURG, ONT. -- Provincial changes to municipal development fees is weighing on the mind of Amherstburg's mayor.

Aldo DiCarlo says developers have options, such as deferring fees or paying installments overtime.

While the town can expect to eventually collect, in the short term he's worried about the community paying for things like sewers, which might be required for a new development.

DiCarlo says making up a potential shortfall in revenue is scheduled to be brought up at Monday evening's council meeting.