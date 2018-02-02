

CTV Windsor





An 87-year-old Amherstburg man has been sentenced to two years house arrest for sexually abusing young boys.

Warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

Richard Massen admitted in court that he performed sex acts on young boys who he hired to work at his local business dating back to 1969.

Massen pleaded guilty to indecent assault and two counts of gross indecency.

Some of the victims were also in the court Friday.

Massen admitted to performing fellatio on three young boys from 1969 to 1981.

Court heard one of the victims was sexually assaulted two to five times a week for at least four years.

Massen also admitted to taking naked pictures of the boys and paid them for sexual favours.

Massen was previously convicted of similar sex offences. He spent a year in jail for the crimes in 1990 and was later pardoned in 2004

When sentencing Massen Friday, Justice Scott Campbell spoke to his victims, saying “I hope the victims understand they are in no way responsible for this mans' acts.”

But Massen will not spend any time in jail. His lawyer Andrew Bradie says his client has significant health issues which jails are unequipped to help him with and recommended house arrest.

In his victim impact statement, one of the men told the court you may be beyond sexual age, but you can still corrupt someone else’s' mind.

Following Massen's sentence of two years less a day of house arrest, he will spend three years on probation, where he will not be allowed to be in contact with children or youth.

His name will also appear on the sex offenders registry for life.

Crown attorney Scott Pratt could not be reached for comment.