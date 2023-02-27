Amherstburg man arrested after Lakeshore break-in

Essex County OPP have charged a 33-year-old Amherstburg man after a break-in in Lakeshore.

On Sunday at 3:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of County Road 8 for the report of a break and enter in progress.

It was reported that someone was inside the secured property, officers arrived on scene and located an individual that was arrested without incident.

As a result, the Aherstburg man was charged with:

· Theft Under $5000

The accused was release from police custody and scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on March 23, 2023.

