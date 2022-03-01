Amherstburg man, 68, runs 5K after undergoing major heart procedure
Lee Procter had no idea he was experiencing a cardiac issue until a visit to his family doctor last year.
"When I told (her) I was having some cramping, she said, 'Honest to god, my spidey senses tell me there's something going on here,'" said Procter.
It turns out the doctor was right, leading the 68-year-old to undergo a severe medical procedure for his heart, participate in a wellness program for people experiencing similar health issues and achieve an athletic goal that he had never set for himself ever before.
After Procter informed his family doctor of cramping, he was immediately sent to the Windsor Heart Institute for a stress test.
"They wouldn't even let me go home," he said. "They sent me straight to the Ouellette campus (of Windsor Regional Hospital). After about four days, they transferred me to London."
In April 2021, Procter underwent valve replacement and triple bypass surgery. When he woke up from the procedure, Procter said he felt implored to set a new goal for himself: run the Walt Disney World 5K.
“That decision was pretty much made when I woke up in the hospital in London,” he said “It was important to have a goal.”
Due to the nature of his surgery, he was referred to Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's cardiac wellness program.Lee Procter participates in Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Cardiac Wellness program after undergoing a valve replacement and triple bypass surgery. (Source: Lee Procter)
"This was entirely new for me. I just wasn't one of those people that was often in gyms or anything like that. So this was a real big step for me," he said, recalling his first day of cardiac wellness class in July.
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Cardiac Wellness Program allows anyone who has experienced a major cardiac-related event such as a heart attack, bypass surgery or valve replacement within the past year to participate for six months.
Once in the program, participants are provided with education and support regarding their exercise, nutrition, stress management and medication intake.
According to Jason Petro, manager of ambulatory services at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, between 600 and 700 people participate in the program every year.
“We hear people are scared to come into the program … They don't know if they can exercise. They don't know what they can do,” said Petro, adding there are hundreds more who are referred to the program but elect not to participate.
“That's kind of disheartening that some people choose not to come in, because there's certain things that you learn from the program.”
Accountability is key in the Cardiac Wellness Program. Despite being scheduled for weekly group exercise classes on site at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, participants are also expected to exercise regularly and maintain a healthy lifestyle at home.
“They have access to a full team of physicians, dieticians, social workers, nurse practitioners and kinesiologists to help them through their cardiac rehab journey,” said Petro.
“Gone are the times in the 1970s where people had heart attacks, they couldn't move for two weeks and they’re bedridden. We don't do that anymore. We get you active and get you going.”
Procter admits there were challenges to stay active day-to-day. But those who stick with the program can go on to accomplish any dreams they have.
“Sometimes, it can be a real pain to get up and go in twice a week or, or to go once a week and do your program at home and turn in your homework, as I call it, but don't give up. People that participate in a healthy-heart program do far better than people that don't participate,” he said.
“At no point did I see any member of the team at Hotel-Dieu discourage (the participants). It was always encouragement. I think that's why the program does so well.
This past Friday, Procter achieved his dream of running the Disney Princess 5K in Florida and crossing the finish line with his wife.Procter and his wife Lu-Ann approach the finish line of The Disney Princess 5K. (Source: Lee Procter)
“Honestly, I wanted to go another 5K,” said Procter, recalling how much his heart health has improved.
“It was one little thing to check off the bucket list. There's no limit to what people can do, with encouragement and help along the way.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
Live updates: UN says about 660,000 have fled Ukraine so far
The UN refugee agency says that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia
Guelph, Ont., soccer player Svyatik Artemenko has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine, a personal rebuke heaped on top of international economic and sporting sanctions.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children aged 5 to 11: study
Two doses of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was protective against severe disease in children aged five to 11 during the recent Omicron variant surge, but quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group, according to a study by New York State researchers.
Novavax and Medicago: How are their COVID-19 vaccines different from all the others?
With Health Canada's recent authorization of both the Novavax and Medicago COVID-19 vaccines for adults, experts are calling this 'good news' for Canadians seeking an alternative option to existing vaccines.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau government finally performs well in a freedom protest
It's a bit like a flea attacking a pit bull, but the Trudeau government deserves a thumbs-up for trying to inflict a painful Canadian bite on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
WDCSB director of education addresses criticism over controversial police call
The head of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board responded in person on Monday evening to concerns over police being called to a local school in response to a Black four-year-old student.
-
Ontario reports total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care.
London
-
Two pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mitchell, Ont.
Provincial police say two pedestrians suffered serious injuries following a collision in Mitchell, Ont. last week.
-
London Ukrainian Centre collecting donations to help those displaced by the war
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the London Ukrainian Centre is collecting items for those affected in the war torn country.
-
Firefighters quickly douse high rise balcony blaze Monday night, no injuries reported
There were some scary moments for residents of a high rise in SoHo Monday evening.
Barrie
-
One person airlifted to hospital following head-on crash in Huntsville
A driver suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision in Huntsville.
-
Snow removal operations begin in Gravenhurst Tuesday night
The Town of Gravenhurst will be conducting snow removal services.
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge two men in downtown drug distribution ring
Acting on a tip, officers identified two men from southern Ontario involved in providing drugs to street level traffickers in the city’s downtown, police said in a release.
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
More than half of Canadians can't keep up with cost of living: survey
As inflation continues to rise, more than half of Canadians say they can’t keep up with the cost of living, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
Ottawa
-
Federal departments get go-ahead to bring more employees back to the office
Federal government departments are being given the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after nearly two years of working from home.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | No plan to reintroduce local COVID-19 measures as provincial restrictions end: Etches
Ottawa's medical officer of health says she has no plans to introduce local COVID-19 restrictions now that some provincial restrictions have been dropped, adding it will be up to individuals to make their own risk assessments.
-
'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia
Guelph, Ont., soccer player Svyatik Artemenko has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care.
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
Deadline to get Ontario driver’s licence renewed has passed
Ontario drivers who have put off renewing their licences should do so quickly—as the deadline has officially passed.
Montreal
-
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, from getting COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
-
Quebec diner drops poutine from the menu - the word, not the dish - to denounce Putin
The diner Le Roy Jucep, in the small Quebec city of Drummondville, announced on Facebook on Friday that it was calling itself 'the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.'
-
First Nations performer barred from Granby festival because songs aren't French enough
Anishinabeg artist Samian has been refused participation in the International Granby Song Festival because he did not offer to sing enough songs in French.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
-
N.S. reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including man in his 30s
Nova Scotia health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths Monday, with the youngest involving a man in his 30s in the Central Zone.
-
N.B. reports 3 deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, jump in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three news deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Water main break causing traffic delays on Pembina Highway
Morning commuters should expect delays on the Pembina Highway on Tuesday due to a water main break.
-
Vaccine requirement now lifted for most Manitoba businesses
Manitobans are no longer required to show proof of vaccination at many businesses around the province.
-
'It's been unprecedented': Snow removal and flood repair companies working around the clock
Beeping, scraping and shovelling have become the soundtrack for the city this winter as crews work around the clock to catch up with snow clearing.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in city's northeast
One person was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition after being struck by a car Monday night.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
-
City council to vote on mask bylaw March 8, asks Edmontonians to fill out survey
Edmonton City Council will meet on March 8 to discuss repealing the city's temporary mandatory face-coverings bylaw.
-
'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia
Guelph, Ont., soccer player Svyatik Artemenko has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
Vancouver
-
Ukrainian woman separated from husband living in Vancouver calls for visa changes
Many Ukrainians have loved ones in Canada and are desperately trying to come here for their own safety.
-
Growing calls to divest B.C.'s public pension fund from Russian companies
As the Ukrainian people remain under siege, there is mounting pressure for B.C.'s public sector pension fund to divest from Russian companies.
-
'Works helps me not to think': Vancouver bakery owner terrified for family in Ukraine
It's been exactly 10 years since Irina Karpenko and her husband Sergio Kuznietsov moved from Ukraine to British Columbia, where they have since opened three bakeries together. But they are in no mood to celebrate.