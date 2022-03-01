Amherstburg man, 68, runs 5K after undergoing major heart procedure

Lee Procter had no idea he was experiencing a cardiac issue until a visit to his family doctor last year.

"When I told (her) I was having some cramping, she said, 'Honest to god, my spidey senses tell me there's something going on here,'" said Procter.

It turns out the doctor was right, leading the 68-year-old to undergo a severe medical procedure for his heart, participate in a wellness program for people experiencing similar health issues and achieve an athletic goal that he had never set for himself ever before.

After Procter informed his family doctor of cramping, he was immediately sent to the Windsor Heart Institute for a stress test.

"They wouldn't even let me go home," he said. "They sent me straight to the Ouellette campus (of Windsor Regional Hospital). After about four days, they transferred me to London."

In April 2021, Procter underwent valve replacement and triple bypass surgery. When he woke up from the procedure, Procter said he felt implored to set a new goal for himself: run the Walt Disney World 5K.

“That decision was pretty much made when I woke up in the hospital in London,” he said “It was important to have a goal.”

Due to the nature of his surgery, he was referred to Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's cardiac wellness program. Lee Procter participates in Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Cardiac Wellness program after undergoing a valve replacement and triple bypass surgery. (Source: Lee Procter)

"This was entirely new for me. I just wasn't one of those people that was often in gyms or anything like that. So this was a real big step for me," he said, recalling his first day of cardiac wellness class in July.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Cardiac Wellness Program allows anyone who has experienced a major cardiac-related event such as a heart attack, bypass surgery or valve replacement within the past year to participate for six months.

Once in the program, participants are provided with education and support regarding their exercise, nutrition, stress management and medication intake.

According to Jason Petro, manager of ambulatory services at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, between 600 and 700 people participate in the program every year.

“We hear people are scared to come into the program … They don't know if they can exercise. They don't know what they can do,” said Petro, adding there are hundreds more who are referred to the program but elect not to participate.

“That's kind of disheartening that some people choose not to come in, because there's certain things that you learn from the program.”

Accountability is key in the Cardiac Wellness Program. Despite being scheduled for weekly group exercise classes on site at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, participants are also expected to exercise regularly and maintain a healthy lifestyle at home.

“They have access to a full team of physicians, dieticians, social workers, nurse practitioners and kinesiologists to help them through their cardiac rehab journey,” said Petro.

“Gone are the times in the 1970s where people had heart attacks, they couldn't move for two weeks and they’re bedridden. We don't do that anymore. We get you active and get you going.”

Procter admits there were challenges to stay active day-to-day. But those who stick with the program can go on to accomplish any dreams they have.

“Sometimes, it can be a real pain to get up and go in twice a week or, or to go once a week and do your program at home and turn in your homework, as I call it, but don't give up. People that participate in a healthy-heart program do far better than people that don't participate,” he said.

“At no point did I see any member of the team at Hotel-Dieu discourage (the participants). It was always encouragement. I think that's why the program does so well.

This past Friday, Procter achieved his dream of running the Disney Princess 5K in Florida and crossing the finish line with his wife. Procter and his wife Lu-Ann approach the finish line of The Disney Princess 5K. (Source: Lee Procter)

“Honestly, I wanted to go another 5K,” said Procter, recalling how much his heart health has improved.

“It was one little thing to check off the bucket list. There's no limit to what people can do, with encouragement and help along the way.”