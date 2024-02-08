Amherstburg looking for input on Belle Vue’s future

Amherstburg council is looking for resident input on a historic site in the town.

The town is launching a survey regarding the successful expression of interest submission to bring life into the currently dormant Belle Vue National Historic Site.

This decision was directed to the administration in October 2023, when council approved moving to the next steps in evaluating the successful proposal for the Belle Vue site received from Amico-Loop. Officials in Amherstburg are looking for a visionary developer to breathe new life into the Belle Vue National Historic Site. Pictured in Amherstburg, Ont. on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The proposal includes a residential development of homes with a historic architectural flair and restoring the Belle Vue National Historic Site into a hotel/inn, spa, restaurant and event/gallery space, maintaining historically significant details.

Amherstburg residents are invited to complete a short survey before March 6, at talktheburg.ca/bellevue in order to capture residents’ valuable insights regarding the envisioned use of the grounds and gallery and gather thoughts and insight regarding ownership of the property.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that Belle Vue becomes a place we can all be proud of. Resident input is not only welcomed but fundamental in guiding the development of Belle Vue towards a future that mirrors the essence of our community," said mayor Michael Prue.

To participate in the survey and have a say in the future of Belle Vue, visit talktheburg.ca/bellevue.