Amherstburg issues a burn ban
A fire ban has been lifted for most of northern Saskatchewan.
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 4:10PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 5:40PM EDT
A burn ban is in effect in Amherstburg.
Dry conditions prompted the town to issue the ban Monday morning.
The town says it will remain in effect until further notice.
A reminder, permit holders must always check with the burn line (519-730-2114) before starting a burn.
Environment Canada says a heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.