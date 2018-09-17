

Amherstburg's integrity commissioner will be looking into an alleged "breach of confidentiality" after information from an in-camera meeting was leaked.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo called a special meeting Monday night after information surfaced regarding the alleged breach of confidentiality following a closed-door meeting the previous week.

"It was clear as day that there was a breach,” DiCarlo said after the meeting. “Who was involved would not be disclosed. As the head of council, I had to address it."

The in-camera session in question took place on Monday, Sept. 10 and involved only members of council and administration.

CTV News was told the closed-door session was regarding the policing change in town.

But details of that private meeting were allegedly leaked to the chair of the Amherstburg Police Services Board, Bob Rozankovic.

Rozankovic then alerted town CAO John Miceli, as well as the rest of council – even members who had declared a conflict of interest and who were not privy to the in-camera information.

After much debate, council is requesting a formal investigation by the town's integrity commissioner to determine who leaked the info, an act that violates the council code of conduct.

"They took exception to the fact that I knew anything about what went on in that in-camera meeting,” Rozankovic said after the meeting. “And that's what prompted this council meeting. Here we are, they want to investigate it all, I'm okay with that."

At the same time, a third-party investigator will scrutinize members of administration.

Rozankovic says he knows who the alleged leak is and will fully cooperate with the investigation.

“Of course I do. And if the integrity commissioner asks, I will answer it. But I’m not going to answer it to these guys," Rozankovic said.

Integrity commissioner Bruce Elman will be directed to investigate members of council and according to the town's clerk, Elman can do so even during election season.

Bob Rozankovic is also running for deputy mayor in the upcoming election.