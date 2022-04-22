Amherstburg in search of new organizers for Miracle baseball league

Amherstburg hopes new organizers will step up to the plate and take over the community’s baseball league for people with disabilities.

“As the original organizers step down, we are hopeful we can find someone in the community who will be able to come forward and commit to the coordination of this vital organization serving over 160 members of the Amherstburg and surrounding region,” said Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

DiCarlo added the town assisted the league to attract new board members without luck, and he was concerned without new leadership, this year’s baseball season could be cancelled.

“We know the important role Miracle League plays in our area and will feel a great void if we are not able to continue to offer this opportunity to our residents,” DiCarlo said.

The Rotary Club of Amherstburg joined the Miracle League in the spring of 2008, becoming the first Canadian League and the first international chapter of the Miracle League.

A baseball diamond, designed for individuals with special needs has been played on the grounds of the Libro Centre.

According to DiCarlo, the Miracle League of Amherstburg is part of the community’s history of inclusivity.

“We are indebted to all those who established the first Miracle League in Canada! It has been something Town Council and Administration have been proud of since its inception 12 years ago,” he said.

Still, DiCarlo was not surprised by the apparent reluctance as it takes a lot of effort to organize a season, and a commitment to make it work.

While DiCarlo pointed out the town does not operate the league, he added a discussion on its future would likely come up in a future council meeting.