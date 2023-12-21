WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Amherstburg house fire deemed suspicious

    Dog rescued from fire in Amherstburg, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (Amherstburg Fire/X) Dog rescued from fire in Amherstburg, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (Amherstburg Fire/X)

    The Windsor Police Arson Unit is investigating a house fire that has been deemed suspicious in Amherstburg.

    The fire took place in the 100 block of Claremont Lane around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

    Amherstburg Fire's three stations responded to a fully involved fire upon arrival.

    Firefighters rescued a dog from the house, which was then rushed to a local animal hospital. Officials say it survived.

    Windsor Police say it remains a very active investigation. Arson investigators do believe that the fire is suspicious, and they're looking to gather as much information as possible, according to AM800 News.

    Officers are asking anyone in the area who may have dashcam or surveillance footage to contact the arson unit.

