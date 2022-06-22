Amherstburg home broken into while resident was outside

An Amherstburg resident allegedly had their home broken into Tuesday afternoon while they were out in the backyard.

Patrol officers responded to the break and enter around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Simcoe Street.

Police say a man had broken into the home while the owner was outside. The suspect then fled from the residence upon encountering the homeowner.

There were no injuries reported.

Police say a short time later a man matching the suspect’s description was found. The 43-year-old of no fixed address was arrested without incident.

The suspect has been charged with breaking and entering and possession of property obtained by crime.

Windsor police are asking anyone in the area of Simcoe Street between Fryer Street and Pacific Avenue with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone driving in the area around that time is also asked to check their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com