WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is re-opening its doors to once again share stories of the Underground Railroad, on a by-appointment basis.

As of Tuesday, July 28 the museum will welcome visitors with a number of health and safety measures in place.

Along with pre-booking appointments, the museum has implemented the following protocols:

Visitors are required to provide their name and contact information when tours are booked for contact tracing if necessary

50 minute timed slots will be available from 12-5pm Tuesday-Friday, and 1-5pm on Saturday and Sunday

Time slots can have no more than 10 people per slot, and we will not be offering group tours over 10 people at this time

Wearing a mask is mandatory, but exceptions can be made following orders from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit

Please inform staff ahead of your visit if you are unable to wear a mask

The museum will also provide masks, and hand sanitizer upon entry and throughout your visit available

The safety of both visitors and staff is our top priority. Scheduled cleaning of touch points and washrooms will take place between visits

Interactive components have temporarily been removed

Donations, gift shop purchases, and ticket purchases may be made with credit card or debit

Appointments can be made by calling the museum at 519-736-5433 or 1-800-713-6336.