WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is re-opening its doors to once again share stories of the Underground Railroad, on a by-appointment basis.

As of Tuesday, July 28 the museum will welcome visitors with a number of health and safety measures in place.

Along with pre-booking appointments, the museum has implemented the following protocols:

  • Visitors are required to provide their name and contact information when tours are booked for contact tracing if necessary
  • 50 minute timed slots will be available from 12-5pm Tuesday-Friday, and 1-5pm on Saturday and Sunday
  • Time slots can have no more than 10 people per slot, and we will not be offering group tours over 10 people at this time
  • Wearing a mask is mandatory, but exceptions can be made following orders from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit
  • Please inform staff ahead of your visit if you are unable to wear a mask
  • The museum will also provide masks, and hand sanitizer upon entry and throughout your visit available
  • The safety of both visitors and staff is our top priority. Scheduled cleaning of touch points and washrooms will take place between visits
  • Interactive components have temporarily been removed
  • Donations, gift shop purchases, and ticket purchases may be made with credit card or debit

Appointments can be made by calling the museum at 519-736-5433 or 1-800-713-6336.