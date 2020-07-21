Advertisement
Amherstburg Freedom Museum to reopen
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 8:42PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is re-opening its doors to once again share stories of the Underground Railroad, on a by-appointment basis.
As of Tuesday, July 28 the museum will welcome visitors with a number of health and safety measures in place.
Along with pre-booking appointments, the museum has implemented the following protocols:
- Visitors are required to provide their name and contact information when tours are booked for contact tracing if necessary
- 50 minute timed slots will be available from 12-5pm Tuesday-Friday, and 1-5pm on Saturday and Sunday
- Time slots can have no more than 10 people per slot, and we will not be offering group tours over 10 people at this time
- Wearing a mask is mandatory, but exceptions can be made following orders from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit
- Please inform staff ahead of your visit if you are unable to wear a mask
- The museum will also provide masks, and hand sanitizer upon entry and throughout your visit available
- The safety of both visitors and staff is our top priority. Scheduled cleaning of touch points and washrooms will take place between visits
- Interactive components have temporarily been removed
- Donations, gift shop purchases, and ticket purchases may be made with credit card or debit
Appointments can be made by calling the museum at 519-736-5433 or 1-800-713-6336.