Amherstburg Freedom Museum to host ‘Christmas at the Museum’ holiday celebration

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is ringing in the holiday season Wednesday with music and cheer.

The museum is hosting ‘Christmas at the Museum’ in the Nazrey African Methodist Church National Historic Site at the freedom museum on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Organizers say it will be a “warm and friendly celebration” of the holiday season, featuring the musical stylings of Josh Johnson. The hour and a half program will be filled with transitional songs to kick off the holiday season.

Refreshments will be served after the concert.

Organizers are asking attendees to bring along a canned good which will be donated to the Amherstburg Mission.

Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased by cash or credit card at the museums reception desk, by phone 519-736-5433 and on the event website. Tickets are limited, so purchasing in advance is recommended.