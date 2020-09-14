Advertisement
Amherstburg Freedom Museum hosting open house to mark 45th anniversary
Published Monday, September 14, 2020 6:33PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Amherstburg Freedom Museum will be hosting its 45th anniversary open house Sunday.
The museum started in a historic church and grew to include the museum hall and landmark grounds.
Amherstburg was a chief entry point into Canada for those escaping slavery.
In 1999, the site was designated the first Black national historic site in Canada.
Sunday’s event will feature music, refreshments and a special contest.
The festivities will also be available online through the museum’s Facebook page.
Tickets are available on the Amherstburg Freedom Museum website along with information on participating in a silent auction.