WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Amherstburg Freedom Museum will be hosting its 45th anniversary open house Sunday.

The museum started in a historic church and grew to include the museum hall and landmark grounds.

Amherstburg was a chief entry point into Canada for those escaping slavery.

In 1999, the site was designated the first Black national historic site in Canada.

Sunday’s event will feature music, refreshments and a special contest.

The festivities will also be available online through the museum’s Facebook page.

Tickets are available on the Amherstburg Freedom Museum website along with information on participating in a silent auction.