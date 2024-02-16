Amherstburg fourplex fire suspected to be arson

Windsor police say a fire at a fourplex in Amherstburg is being investigated as a “suspected arson.”

Amherstburg fire officials say damage is estimated between $800,000 and $1 million after a fire at the newly constructed building.

Firefighters responded to Elliot Point Road in the Kingsbridge subdivision just after 5:40 a.m. on Friday.

Deputy fire chief Ron Meloche tells AM800 News two units were finished and two were under construction.

Meloche says one unit was fully engulfed and it spread to a second unit.

There were about 28 firefighters on scene as three stations responded.

The home was fully destroyed in the blaze, and the roof of a neighbouring residence sustained significant damage.

The fire is being treated as suspicious. The structure was vacant at the time of the incident, and no one was physically injured in the blaze.

Investigators urge residents in the immediate area of the incident to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.