Amherstburg council approves bylaw amendment for boutique hotel

An Amherstburg hotel takes another step towards becoming a reality despite some controversy.

Residents packed Amherstburg town council Tuesday night as plans were discussed about a development that would see an existing building on 256 Dalhousie Street torn down to make way for a multi-level boutique hotel.

After three hours of discussion, council voted to approve the bylaw amendment to allow it to build right to the curb.

Don Parks, who lives in the condo building next door spoke at the meeting, saying he has some concerns.

He says he’s worried that constructing the hotel right next to his building could block fire crews from rescuing residents from the south facing windows should a blaze break out.

A lengthy presentation from the fire chief states his professional opinion that there’s nothing to worry about there, saying their fire truck ladder can’t reach those windows as it is. Existing gap between Salmoni Place Condominiums and neighbouring building. Pictured in Amherstburg, Ont. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Parks was also concerned about it being built to the curb. He says that it poses safety concerns considering you can’t see around the building.

The developers and planners of the hotel pointed out there are a number of buildings downtown that already build to the curb.

The planners also told councillors they are already about a million dollars over budget, so if the bylaw amendment wasn’t approved they would have had to walk away.

Colleen and Richard Peddie are behind the development of the boutique hotel, with assistance from Windsor-based firm Architectural Design Associates.