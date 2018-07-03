

CTV Windsor





Ontario's Ombudsman has ruled Amherstburg council violated the Municipal Act, while acting in “good faith” by holding meetings behind closed doors about the future of policing in the town.

The ruling follows three complaints filed with the Ombudsman about meetings held prior to council's decision in February to have the Windsor Police Service take over policing duties in the town.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says he was surprised by the decision, because the information they discussed was similar to what they would have discussed in a closed door meeting.

DiCarlo adds he doesn't think if the meetings were public, that it would have changed council's mind.

“Knowing the information that was discussed in that meeting, anything that we thought was confidential would have never been an issue of whether or not we would not have made the same decision,” says DiCarlo. “It was more an issue of would that information compromise the safety or the property of the town."

DiCarlo was the tie-breaking vote in February to contract out policing services to Windsor police for the next 20 years.

Many residents have voiced opposition to the move.

Windsor chief Al Frederick says the deal will bring enhanced service at a lower cost while retaining the officers who already work in Amherstburg.

The expected cost savings will be roughly $700,000 per year over the 20-year deal.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission held public meetings last week, to determine the proposal will ensure adequate and effective policing services.

No timeline was given for a decision, but town officials expect one within 30 to 60 days.

If approval is granted, Windsor police officers would patrol the streets of Amherstburg by January, 2019.