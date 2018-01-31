

CTV Windsor





The Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce has been awarded $8,000 in total damages for “unacceptable” behaviour by an entertainment company.

The case was in small claims court in Windsor on Wednesday.

A judge ruled the actions of Ian France were "troubling" when he inflated supplier costs and charged the chamber more for the 2015 Mardi Gras Festival, so he could make more money.

France, who runs Ian France Entertainment & Events, maintains he didn't mislead anyone, but there was a "breakdown of communication" between the chamber and the event organizers.

France signed a contract with the chamber to get security, washrooms, sound, for the festival.

The chamber wanted an additional $25,000 in punitive damages, which the judge rejected.