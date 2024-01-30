WINDSOR
    Amerstburg taxes increase 6.44% in 2024 budget

    Amherstburg town hall
    Amherstburg taxes are going up 6.44 per cent after council approved the 2024 budget.

    Some ratepayers expressed their disapproval with the levy increase at Monday evening's meeting following two days of deliberations.

    Those residents already worried about inflation, say it may not be a good time for additional spending.

    The town is setting aside $13 million for capital works projects, which includes $3 million to improve to the waterfront, more pickleball courts at the Libro Centre and the creation of an active transportation corridor through McGregor.

