American singer chooses Windsor for world debut of jazz concert
A cancer survivor is realizing her life-long dream of being a professional singer, with a new concert this weekend at the Capitol Theatre in Windsor.
“You are never too old. It’s never too late for you to realize your dream,” says Colleen Williams on Friday inside the historic theatre.
Williams has been working on her show, “Great American Songbook Reimagined” for three years.
“I've been singing my whole life,” Williams, 62, tells CTV News. “But to take on this kind of a project at this stage of my career and my life was insane. Just insane!”
It’s a dream she very nearly didn’t realize. Williams grew up in New York State, the eldest of nine children, with visions of making it on Broadway.
“I realized at the graduation that there were eight other kids that have to be put through college and I just didn't feel like I could ask my mom and dad to help support me living in New York,” says Williams.
So she moved to Chicago, got a job in marketing, met her husband and started a family.
Over the years, Williams says she sang, but only as a hobby, taking on the odd gig for weddings or small local performances.
Then, in her late 30s, Williams was diagnosed with an aggressive form of thyroid cancer.
Doctors weren’t confident she could pull through, let alone be able to continue singing.
“The not singing part was just devastating to me,” says Williams. “That was more critical to me than worrying about whether I was gonna make it through, because I really believed I would make it.”
Williams turned to her faith and was invited to go to a ‘healing service.’
“And I said ‘it's not going to happen’ (cure her cancer). But I went, and I had what I would say was really an out of body experience.”
Williams says the next day she was stunned when a specialist told her she didn’t have cancer.
“Many people said, ‘Oh, you must have been misdiagnosed’. But my faith tells me otherwise,” says Williams.
Her doctor put her on medication and she says within six months the lump was gone.
It was a turning point in her life: Williams quit her marketing job and decided to pursue her dream of being a singer.
“Now I'm marketing me,” says Williams.
With the help of good friend and musical director Boh Cooper, Williams has created this concert, which is inspired by the songs of her lifelong journey, including music from George Gershwin, Harold Arlen and Cole Porter.
The show is filled with “the music that influenced me and inspired me,” says Williams.
It’s debuting in Windsor because of Robert Franz, music director with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra.
“She's one of the most warm, generous, spirited people I know. She's an amazing communicator on stage and amazing singer,” says Franz, who says they met while working for the Buffalo Philharmonic.
“Colleen has a way of making people feel, even in a large concert hall, like they're just sitting in a restaurant with her having a chat,” says Franz.
So when Williams approached him about debuting her show in Windsor, Franz jumped at the chance. It was supposed to debut last year, but was cancelled because of the pandemic.
“Robert totally supported this idea,” says Willliams. “He kicked me in the butt when I needed it. He encouraged me when I got dark, and God, did I go dark.”
Franz believes Williams’ story can inspire anyone, to do anything, at any point in their life.
“It's not just young people, who are just starting out and have something to say on stage,” says Franz. “There's something really special about hearing a singer sing these songs, who's lived the life experiences that Colleen has.”
Each song in her concert has special meaning, and is reflective of a time in her life so Williams admits it may be difficult to keep her emotions in check and as a result, keep her voice on point.
But she adds, this dream has been a long time coming, and the least she can do is give the performance everything she has.
“If I can inspire one person, then I think I will have done something because we're really here to help people,” says Williams.
“It's never too late for you to realize your dream. And really the journey to get here makes it all-the-sweeter.”
