Amber Alert issued for three-year-old boy last seen in Sudbury
An Amber Alert has been issued for William Gooden, 3, who was last seen with Breana Gooden, 25, on a bus from Sudbury to Toronto. (PHOTO: OPP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 5:54AM EDT
SUDBURY, Ont. -- An Amber Alert has been issued by police in northern Ontario for a missing three-year-old boy.
Police say William Gooden was last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury, Ont., to Toronto.
They say the boy is black, three feet tall with short black hair.
Police say he might be wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a Montreal Canadiens hat.
They allege the boy was abducted by 25-year-old Breana Gooden.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.