

The Canadian Press





SUDBURY, Ont. -- An Amber Alert has been issued by police in northern Ontario for a missing three-year-old boy.

Police say William Gooden was last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury, Ont., to Toronto.

They say the boy is black, three feet tall with short black hair.

Police say he might be wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a Montreal Canadiens hat.

They allege the boy was abducted by 25-year-old Breana Gooden.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.